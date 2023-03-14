Mahindra produces 30,858 passenger units in February 2023

- Production grew by 22.40 percent Y-o-Y

- Bolero tops the production list

One of India’s leading SUV manufacturers, Mahindra, produced 30,858 units in February 2023. This marks a growth of 22.40 per cent Y-o-Y when compared to the 23,945 units manufactured in the same month last year.

The Mahindra Bolero tops the production list with over 8,500 units manufactured last month. The Scorpio secures second place in the list with 7,730 units followed by the Thar with 4,785 units produced in February 2023.

A total of 4,708 models of XUV700 were manufactured while the count of its younger sibling, the XUV300 stood at 4,635 units. Apart from this, the company produced 174 units of the Marazzo and 302 units of the KUV100.

Recently, Mahindra also added two new colours to the Thar 4x4 variant. These include Everest White and Blazing Bronze which have been adopted from the Thar RWD variants.