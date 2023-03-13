CarWale
    Mahindra Thar 4x4 variants get two new colours

    Aditya Nadkarni

    20,941 Views
    Mahindra Thar 4x4 variants get two new colours

    - The two new colours were previously offered only with the Thar RWD

    - Thar 4x4 now available in six colours

    Mahindra introduced two new colours in the Thar lineup with the Thar 2WD variants. These included Everest White and Blazing Bronze, which have now been extended to the 4WD versions.

    With the new colours on offer, the Mahindra Thar 4WD is offered in a total of six colours, including Everest White, Blazing Bronze, Aqua Marine, Red Rage, Napoli Black, and Galaxy Grey. The aforementioned colours are also available for the RWD versions. Last week, the Thar RWD in the Everest White colour was spotted at a dealer facility.

    Mahindra Thar Right Front Three Quarter

    In other news, the Mahindra Thar continues to account for a healthy order book as it had pending orders for 37,000 units as of January 2023. The waiting period for the model got extended to four months as of February 2023.

    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
