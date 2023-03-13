Maruti Suzuki Baleno waiting period extends to up to six weeks

- The base Sigma variant has the highest waiting period

- Available in petrol and CNG variants

Maruti Suzuki has the biggest portfolio in the Indian market with over 13 vehicles. It offers multiple options in the affordable segment and one of them is the Baleno. It is positioned as a premium hatchback and received an update last year. If you are planning on buying it, here’s how long you will have to wait to take the delivery of your vehicle.

Baleno waiting period

The Baleno can be had in Delta, Sigma, Zeta, and Alpha variants. While the waiting period for the base Sigma variant ranges between three to four weeks, customers will have to wait for up to three weeks for the remaining variants.

The AMT gearbox is available only with Delta, Zeta, and Alpha trims for which the waiting period ranges between four to six weeks.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno engine options

The Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with idle start/stop technology. The motor produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The same engine is also available in the CNG version which has a de-tune output of 76bhp and 98.5Nm torque. The CNG variant is available only with a manual gearbox.

Maruti Baleno rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is an alternative to the likes of the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and Honda Jazz.