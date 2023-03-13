Production-ready Kia EV9 spotted testing

- Global premiere at the end of March

- Based on the E-GMP platform

Kia is currently prepping for the global premiere of the EV9. The electric SUV was officially teased earlier this month and will be premiered globally at the end of March 2023. But, ahead of that, a production-ready version of the EV9 flagship electric SUV was spotted testing in Korea, the carmaker’s home country.

To be based on the same E-GMP dedicated electric platform as the EV6, the EV9 will be a three-row electric SUV. Although technical details aren’t available at the moment, the EV9 is likely to get 450km of driving range and fast charging of up to 240kW. The power output could range between 250-300bhp while the more powerful GT version is expected to offer around 500-600bhp of output.

Appearance-wise, the EV9 takes cues from the EV9 Concept, which was also showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2023. It will sport a boxy body style with flush door handles, large 20-inch wheels, an upright nose, a floating D-pillar, and LED lamps both fore and aft. It will also have a modern cabin introducing a newer design which will be seen on future electric Kia models.

More details of the EV9 will surface in the coming few weeks.