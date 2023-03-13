Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz? Waiting period now 6 weeks

- Minimum waiting period of three weeks

- ESP and hill hold control are now available as standard across all variants

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the dual-tone variant of the Ciaz in India at a starting price of Rs 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from this, safety features such as hill hold and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) are now standard across all the variants. The Ciaz is offered in four variants namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha.

Currently, the sedan attracts a waiting period of up to six weeks in India. The waiting periods for the Zeta Petrol AMT and Alpha Petrol AMT stand at three to four weeks while the manual variant of the sedan attracts a maximum waiting period of up to six weeks.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is powered by a 1.5-litre gasoline engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter. The manufacturer is also gearing up to get a BS6 Phase-2 compliant engine soon for the Ciaz.