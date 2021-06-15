CarWale
    One-off Bentley Continental GT gets a yacht makeover

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Bentley Design Services helped create a luxurious yacht interior

    -         Matching linen and hotspur hides with signature diamond-in-diamond stitching

    After Rolls Royce revealed its Bespoke creation named the Boat Tail, it was Bentley’s turn to show up with something equally outrageous, opulent and something nautical. This one-off Continental GT you see here is co-created by Bentley Design Services and premium Dutch yacht builder, Contest Yachts.

    Dashboard

    Taking the inspiration from the owner’s very own yacht, the Continental GT V8 coupe has its cabin done in hotspur red leather, combined with contrasting linen beige hide – in a styling which Bentley had helped recreate inside the new 18-metre Contest 59 CS yacht.

    Front Row Seats

    The interior panelling in the ocean-going yacht also showcases Bentley’s signature diamond-in-diamond stitching. This unique quilting requires exactly 712 stitches per diamond and a high level of skill to produce on a specially commissioned machine that is claimed to be exclusively owned by Bentley Motors. On the outside, the deep blue hull of the Contest yacht is matched by the Light Sapphire paint finish of the owner’s V8 Conti GT.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    It goes on to prove that if you have sufficient monies, the British luxury car builders will make you any car to your personalised taste, even if it’s about matching your other luxury assets – like a yacht.

    Bentley Continental GT Image
    Bentley Continental GT
