Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota Prius turns 20 years old

Toyota Prius turns 20 years old

May 12, 2020, 08:30 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
44 Views
Write a comment
Toyota Prius turns 20 years old

- Gets a special 2020 Anniversary Edition

- More than 1.9 million units of Prius sold in the U.S. since 2000

Toyota is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Prius hybrid. Introduced in 1997 in Japan, the Prius made its American debut in 2020. The carmaker has sold more than 19 lakh units of the Prius in America so far. To celebrate this occasion, the 2020 Prius Edition is offered in America, limited to 2,020 units.

Toyota Prius Interior

The special edition 2020 Prius is available in a choice of Supersonic Red or the new Wind Chill Pearl with contrast black exterior trims, including a rear spoiler. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and has blacked-out headlamps, B-pillars and ORVMs. It also gets ‘2020’ insignia all around the car to make it more special. Apart from that, the 2021 Prius also comes fitted with Toyota’s new ‘Safety Sense 2.0’ system. It gets safety hardware like pre-collision pedestrian detection, dynamic cruise control, bicyclist detection, lane departure alert, and road sign assist. Also for 2021, the Prius gets Android Auto compatibility in most of its variants.

Toyota Prius Interior

That original Mk1 Prius was powered by a combined powertrain of 70bhp petrol and 44bhp electric drive motor. It had a fuel efficiency figure of 18kmpl and came with many clever electric wizardries. The second-gen model came in 2004 and took the game further with more space and an even more frugal powertrain. It even got a new brake-by-wire system. Meanwhile, third-gen Prius claimed fuel efficiency of 21kmpl and gained a power bump, more cabin space as well as advanced safety tech. The current and fourth-gen Prius is based on Toyota’s TNGA-K platform sharing it with many Toyota and Lexus models. It also gets all-wheel-drive system is currently one of 10 hybrid models currently on sale in Toyota’s line-up.

Apart from the anniversary celebration of the Prius, Toyota also announced the arrival of two new hybrid models on 18 May. You can read about it over here.

Toyota Prius Exterior
  • Toyota
  • Camry
  • Toyota Camry
  • Prius
  • Toyota prius
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Toyota Camry Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 44.81 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 47.28 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 43.56 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 46.5 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 45.13 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 42.08 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 45.94 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 43.32 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 44.25 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1612 Likes
171664 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3528 Likes
328751 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in