Next-generation India-bound Mercedes-Benz S-Class spied with minimal camouflage

-This will be the seventh-generation for Mercedes’ flagship sedan

-Interior gets a massive vertically oriented touchscreen system

The seventh-generation India-bound Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been spotted with a minimal amount of camouflage (both inside and outside) giving us a glimpse into what will be on offer for the next generation of the German automaker’s flagship sedan.

The most obvious bit is that it’s an evolutionary design for the sedan (as has been the case for about two generations for now). The headlamps have gotten sleeker while the grille has gotten bigger. Our own spy images indicate that the silhouette will continue to remain the same as the current car which given that the current shape is iconic and quite unique; it is not a bad thing at all. The rear gets wedge shaped tail lamps which give a sporty appearance to the vehicle and should no doubt be full LEDs.

What’s most exciting is that the interiors have been shown and like the outside is an evolution of the current car. The most major highlight is a vertically oriented touchscreen system for the centre console as well as a new shape for the steering wheel. Mercedes has also taken a new approach to the placement of the climate control vents and they have been placed in vertical orientation for possible better distribution. The numbers of buttons on the dashboard and centre console have reduced considerably indicating that a large number of functions will be available on the touchscreen system. It’s expected to be offered with a range of petrol engines both in standard and hybrid guise. We also expect an electric version as well as at least one diesel powered model depending on the market.

The S-Class is Mercedes’ traditional flagship and takes on the likes of the BMW 7 Series, Jaguar XJ, Audi A8, Maserati Quattroporte and the Porsche Panamera. Expect a global launch later this year with an India debut by the middle of next year.

