CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched in India; prices start at Rs 2.17 crore

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    13,431 Views
    New Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched in India; prices start at Rs 2.17 crore

    - Seventh-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class debuts in India

    - The model is available in two variants including the S450 and the S400d

    The W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class has announced its arrival in India, with a price tag starting at Rs 2.17 crore (ex-showroom, all India). The seventh-generation model made its global debut back in September last year.

    Front View

    The new-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class is fresh ground-up. The model gets an all-new exterior design, highlights of which include sleek LED headlamps, a new grille with three horizontal slats, wedged-shaped LED tail lights, and new alloy wheels that can be upsized to 21-inch units.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class gets as many as five screens, all of which are a part of the brand’s MBUX system. The biggest unit from the latter is the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a freestanding unit that dominates the centre console. Also on offer is a floating tablet-like screen that acts as an instrument console. A few more notable features of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class include quilted leather upholstery, north of 250 fibre optic lights, brushed metal inserts, and ambient lighting.

    Dashboard

    The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is offered in two variants including the S450 and the S400d. The former is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine producing 362bhp and 500Nm of torque, while the latter is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine producing 326bhp and 700Nm of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard across the range.

    Second Row Seats

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class:

    S-Class S450: Rs 2.17 crore

    S-Class S400d: Rs 2.19 crore

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2018-2021] Image
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2018-2021]
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New BMW 5 Series facelift to be launched in India on 24 June, 2021
     Next 
    Volkswagen India expects significant growth in used-car segment by FY2025

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    ₹ 2.17 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 18th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    ₹ 2.17 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17thJUN
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched in India; prices start at Rs 2.17 crore