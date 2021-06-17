New Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched in India; prices start at Rs 2.17 crore

- Seventh-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class debuts in India

- The model is available in two variants including the S450 and the S400d

The W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class has announced its arrival in India, with a price tag starting at Rs 2.17 crore (ex-showroom, all India). The seventh-generation model made its global debut back in September last year.

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class is fresh ground-up. The model gets an all-new exterior design, highlights of which include sleek LED headlamps, a new grille with three horizontal slats, wedged-shaped LED tail lights, and new alloy wheels that can be upsized to 21-inch units.

Inside, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class gets as many as five screens, all of which are a part of the brand’s MBUX system. The biggest unit from the latter is the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a freestanding unit that dominates the centre console. Also on offer is a floating tablet-like screen that acts as an instrument console. A few more notable features of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class include quilted leather upholstery, north of 250 fibre optic lights, brushed metal inserts, and ambient lighting.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is offered in two variants including the S450 and the S400d. The former is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine producing 362bhp and 500Nm of torque, while the latter is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine producing 326bhp and 700Nm of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard across the range.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class:

S-Class S450: Rs 2.17 crore

S-Class S400d: Rs 2.19 crore