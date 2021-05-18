Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class S680 debuts with a V12

- Borrows the V12 from the erstwhile S63 AMG

- Range-topping offering

Mercedes-Benz took the wraps off their opulent new-gen S-Class last year with much fanfare. The stately saloon along with the ultimate Luxo-barge in the Maybach guise is now discretely joined by a new range-topping version – the S680. Powered by the M279 V12 from the AMG line-up, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class also gains multi-spoke wheels over the version revealed last year and additional rear-seat comfort that’s fitting for a King of Brunei, so to speak.

Measuring 18cm longer than the ‘standard’ S-Class, the S-Maybach in the new S680 guise is also joined by the S580 with a twin-turbo V8 and a 48-Volt onboard electric system. Both get the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system as standard and optional rear-wheel steering. Power from the V12 is rated at 610bhp and a tectonic-shifting torque of 900Nm. Despite being one of the heaviest saloons to roam the face of the earth, it could do the 0-100kmph acceleration in mere 4.5 seconds.

But cars with the Maybach logo on their C-pillars are made for rear-seat opulence and that it does well. With the Executive seats and the Chauffeur Package as standard, the rear passengers get an even more comfortable workspace or relaxation area with exclusive details of wood trim, active road noise compensation by Burmester 4D surround sound system and electrically powered door operation. These automatic comfort doors can also be opened or closed with hand gestures through the MBUX Interior Assist feature.

Also part of the optional MBUX Interior Assist is – automatic head restraints extension and gesture control for rear sunblind and a panoramic sunroof. Working in conjunction with MBUX, the passengers can also control various vehicle functions, access the internet, personalise entertainment on an 11.6-inch HD display and enjoy tailor-made silver-plated champagne goblets as well.

What’s more, on the inside, the adaptive cabin lights can adjust brightness, temperature and mood according to the passengers’ liking. Along with a two-tone paint scheme, the Maybach S-Class also gets the new Digital Light function with guidelines and warning symbol projection on the road surface. There are a total of 10 colour combinations on offer.

Pricing for the new standard Mercedes-Benz S-Class S580 is announced at 126,366 Euros while the Maybach S580 carries a tag of 164,565 Euros. Meanwhile, the range-topping S680 could be chauffeured home at an affluent price of 217,323 Euros (approx. Rs 1.93 crore)