New BMW 5 Series facelift to be launched in India on 24 June, 2021

BMW has revealed that the 5 Series facelift will be launched in India on 24 June, 2021. The updated model, which was unveiled in May last year, features a revised exterior design and new feature updates for the interior.

Changes to the exterior of the 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift include new LED headlamps with twin L-shaped LED DRLs, redesigned front and rear bumper, tweaked kidney grille, new alloy wheels, and smoked LED tail lights.

Inside, the facelifted BMW 5 Series will feature a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will feature the latest iDrive 7 operating system. Also on offer are expected to be new interior trims and gloss black inserts for the centre console.

Under the hood, the new BMW 5 Series facelift is expected to be powered by the same range of engines that currently include a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine, and a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine. An eight-speed automatic transmission is likely to be standard across the range.