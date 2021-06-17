2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar launched - All you need to know

British luxury car manufacturer, Land Rover, has launched the updated Range Rover Velar in the nation with prices starting from Rs 79.87 lakh (ex-showroom, across India). This update has brought a few very significant changes to its engine and infotainment system. So, let us find out what exactly has been upgraded in the new Range Rover Velar.

Design

The new Range Rover Velar is still a visually striking car from every angle and its design has not been changed exceedingly. However, it now comes with a new set of 20-inch gloss silver alloy wheels. Land Rover offers four paint options with the Velar in the country - Fuji White, Santorini Black, Portofino Blue and Silicon Silver unlike the 24 exterior paint alternatives in its home market.

This snazzy Range Rover Velar is available with the sportier R-Dynamic S version and therefore it gets an R-Dynamic exterior package that includes a darker roof, copper finished blades on the front bumper, fender and bonnet. Apart from the special pack, there are full-LED headlamps with signature DRLs, LED tail lamps, pop up door handles and heated ORVMs with auto-dimming function for driver side mirror.

Interior

Land Rover has completely overhauled the infotainment system in the Velar in terms of software and hardware. There is a new Pivi Pro system which is believed to be more efficient and fluid like any flagship smartphone. However, it still features a 10-inch touchscreen. In addition to the Pivi Pro, the cabin also has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch display to control other features in the vehicle. Besides, the Velar has a lavish and sleekly designed interior with a full Ebony grained leather trim.

Safety and Features

The stylish SUV has a host of features such as 360-degree surround cameras, wade sensing, terrain response 2 with the dynamic program, all-terrain progress control, adaptive dynamics, air suspension, four-zone temperature control with a PM2.5 filter, a fixed panoramic sunroof, heated rear windows with timer, ISOFIX in the rear, six airbags, a 12-speaker, 400-watt Meridian sound system and so on.

Engine and Transmission

Jaguar Land Rover recently upgraded almost all the engines in the range. Both the petrol and diesel engines now feature a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. There is a 2.0-litre MHEV four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 243bhp at 5,500rpm and 365Nm of torque from 1,300 to 4,500rpm while a next-generation MHEV four-cylinder diesel motor produces 198bhp at 4,250rpm and 430Nm of torque from 1,750 to 2,500rpm. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with an all-wheel-drive system.