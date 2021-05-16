CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz EQS enters production at brand’s Sindelfingen plant

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    501 Views
    - Expected to be launched in India soon

    - To be built alongside the ICE S-Class saloon

    Mercedes-Benz recently unveiled its flagship electric luxury saloon – the EQS last month. The production of the EQS has now commenced at the brand’s Factory 56, Sindelfingen plant in Germany. The zero-emission saloon will be built alongside its ICE siblings, the S-Class saloon and the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The carmaker began operations at the Factory 56 plant in September 2020 with the production of the S-Class, its long-wheelbase version, and the Maybach S-Class. The zero-carbon factory is 100 per cent flexible and can assemble a series of different models and drive types on a single assembly line. The plant also boasts high levels of automation and draws about 30 per cent of its electricity demand from the roof-mounted photovoltaic systems. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The EQS will be initially offered in two variants - 450+ and 580 4Matic. The former is a rear-wheel-drive version that generates 328bhp and 568Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the latter is more powerful putting out an astonishing 516bhp and 855Nm of torque with power being distributed to all four wheels. To know more about the EQS, click here. The EQS has also been listed on the carmaker’s official India website hinting at a probable launch of the electric saloon in the country in the near future. 

    Dashboard

    Michael Bauer, Site Manager and Head of Production of Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen Plant, said, 'With the EQS in our portfolio, we are once again proving the future viability of the Sindelfingen site: Here tradition is combined with a new understanding of innovation and sustainability. Thanks to our highly competent team, we have successfully completed the start of production of the EQS at the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant.' 

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    ₹ 1.42 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
