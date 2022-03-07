Mercedes-AMG working on four-cylinder SL 43 with electric turbo

- Tuned version of the C300 4Matic engine

- First-ever four-cylinder engine for the SL

Mercedes-AMG purists might find it hard to digest a four-cylinder engine in the SL. But the inevitable is happening. The German carmaker is reportedly prepping a four-pot engine for the flagship Sport Leicht Klasse in the upcoming 43 AMG guise.

The new-gen SL introduced last year is currently available in the 53 and 63 AMG guises. This ‘affordable’ version with a four-cylinder engine will most likely be a retuned version of the 2.0-litre M254 engine which powers the C300 4Matic. It produces 255bhp and 400Nm in the C400 which is good enough to propel the sports sedan from a standstill to a 100kmph in around six seconds. It can clock a top speed of 250kmph as well.

But the trick up the sleeve of this engine should be the technology that will come in the form of an electrically-controlled turbocharger. That should push an additional 130 horsepower bringing a total of 385bhp. This technology is already seen in the AMG GT 63 S E Performance. When it works sufficiently well in the SL 43 AMG grand tourer, the e-turbo will most likely be seen on the C43 as well as many other 43 badged AMGs in the coming years.