CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Lotus reveals debut date for its electric SUV

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    521 Views
    Lotus reveals debut date for its electric SUV

    -         Will premiere on 29th March

    -         To be made in China

    Lotus is on a verge of transformation. After the recently revealed and much-admired Emira, there will be no petrol-powered Lotus cars madein the future. So what does the future for the Lotus look likebeholds? An all-electric SUV, of course. This eSUV from Norfolk will celebrate its global premiere pretty soon – 29th March to be precise. 

    Codenamed Type 132, the electric SUV will be the second BEV from Lotus after the flagship Evija. It will be made in China at their newly erected facility in Wuhan. The electric SUV from the British-born carmaker should be the size of the Cayenne and should have a dual-motor setup with AWD configuration – although technical details are quite scarce at the moment. 

    Steering Wheel

    Little guesswork tells us that the Type 132 could have a 120kWh battery pack, with 800V support and total power output in the range of 600-700bhp. It might sprint from 0-100kmph in close to three seconds and will also boast of autonomous credentials to a great extent. But take these numbers with a pinch of salt. 

    More details of the Lotus Type 132 electric SUV will be revealed in the coming days in a run-up to the mega premiere at the end of this month. Stay tuned.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mercedes-AMG working on four-cylinder SL 43 with electric turbo

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    119066 Views
    770 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    MG ZS EV

    MG ZS EV

    ₹ 25.88 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus NX 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Lexus NX 2022

    ₹ 59.00 - 65.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    119066 Views
    770 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Lotus reveals debut date for its electric SUV