Lotus reveals debut date for its electric SUV

Lotus is on a verge of transformation. After the recently revealed and much-admired Emira, there will be no petrol-powered Lotus cars madein the future. So what does the future for the Lotus look likebeholds? An all-electric SUV, of course. This eSUV from Norfolk will celebrate its global premiere pretty soon – 29th March to be precise.

Codenamed Type 132, the electric SUV will be the second BEV from Lotus after the flagship Evija. It will be made in China at their newly erected facility in Wuhan. The electric SUV from the British-born carmaker should be the size of the Cayenne and should have a dual-motor setup with AWD configuration – although technical details are quite scarce at the moment.

Little guesswork tells us that the Type 132 could have a 120kWh battery pack, with 800V support and total power output in the range of 600-700bhp. It might sprint from 0-100kmph in close to three seconds and will also boast of autonomous credentials to a great extent. But take these numbers with a pinch of salt.

More details of the Lotus Type 132 electric SUV will be revealed in the coming days in a run-up to the mega premiere at the end of this month. Stay tuned.