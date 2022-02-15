2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class — What to expect

Introduction

Mercedes-Benz had already introduced the Maybach GLS in India last year and is now prepping for yet another launch. The German automaker will announce the prices of the 2022 Maybach S-Class on March 3. Here's what to expect from the brand that's set to redefine the world of automobility.

Exterior

The upcoming Maybach S-Class is based on the W223 S-Class and measures 5,469mm in length, 1,921mm in width, and 1,510mm in height. It gets a wheelbase of 3,396mm, which is 180mm more than the standard S-Class. This flagship sedan is globally on sale and we can expect the same design and two-tone styling for the Indian market. Some of the highlights include the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille with traditional vertical and three-dimensional trim strips and a fixed quarter light in the C-pillar with an exclusive Maybach brand logo on it.

Interior and features

The term 'Maybach' brings in the best of luxury and comfort and this S-Class will also bring in all the bells and whistles. It will be equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.8-inch digital instrument cluster, and even tablets for the rear-seat passengers. Then, folding tables and reclining seats are a given, and we expect Mercedes to provide two wireless headsets and a 10-litre refrigerator as well. Other noteworthy features include a head-up display, a host of active and passive safety systems, rear-wheel steering, and air suspension, all offered as standard.

Engine and gearbox

Now for the powertrain bit, the S580 will be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. This unit will be paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to produce 496bhp of power and 700Nm of torque. On the other hand, under the hood of the S680 will be a 6.0-litre V12, churning out a humongous power output of 603bhp and 900Nm of torque. Both these engine options will come mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Timeline and price

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is expected to be offered only in these two aforementioned variants. While the S580 is expected to be assembled locally here, the S680 is most likely to be imported as a completely built unit (CBU). We know and expect the carmaker to demand quite a premium for the Maybach and prices should be north of Rs2 crore in India. Details of the same will be revealed at the beginning of the next month. Stay tuned.