CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class — What to expect

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    194 Views
    2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class — What to expect

    Introduction

    Mercedes-Benz had already introduced the Maybach GLS in India last year and is now prepping for yet another launch. The German automaker will announce the prices of the 2022 Maybach S-Class on March 3. Here's what to expect from the brand that's set to redefine the world of automobility.

    Exterior

    The upcoming Maybach S-Class is based on the W223 S-Class and measures 5,469mm in length, 1,921mm in width, and 1,510mm in height. It gets a wheelbase of 3,396mm, which is 180mm more than the standard S-Class. This flagship sedan is globally on sale and we can expect the same design and two-tone styling for the Indian market. Some of the highlights include the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille with traditional vertical and three-dimensional trim strips and a fixed quarter light in the C-pillar with an exclusive Maybach brand logo on it.

    Interior and features

    The term 'Maybach' brings in the best of luxury and comfort and this S-Class will also bring in all the bells and whistles. It will be equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.8-inch digital instrument cluster, and even tablets for the rear-seat passengers. Then, folding tables and reclining seats are a given, and we expect Mercedes to provide two wireless headsets and a 10-litre refrigerator as well. Other noteworthy features include a head-up display, a host of active and passive safety systems, rear-wheel steering, and air suspension, all offered as standard.

    Engine and gearbox

    Now for the powertrain bit, the S580 will be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. This unit will be paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to produce 496bhp of power and 700Nm of torque. On the other hand, under the hood of the S680 will be a 6.0-litre V12, churning out a humongous power output of 603bhp and 900Nm of torque. Both these engine options will come mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

    Timeline and price

    The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is expected to be offered only in these two aforementioned variants. While the S580 is expected to be assembled locally here, the S680 is most likely to be imported as a completely built unit (CBU). We know and expect the carmaker to demand quite a premium for the Maybach and prices should be north of Rs2 crore in India. Details of the same will be revealed at the beginning of the next month. Stay tuned.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W222) Left Rear Three Quarter
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    ₹ 1.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Motors announces discounts up to Rs 40,000 on Safari, Harrier, and Nexon in February 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    783 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    BMW M4 Competition

    BMW M4 Competition

    ₹ 1.44 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Carens
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 41.55 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.84 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.99 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.89 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.88 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.89 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.75 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.91 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.76 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.80 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    783 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class — What to expect