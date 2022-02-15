CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Motors announces discounts up to Rs 40,000 on Safari, Harrier, and Nexon in February 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    12,183 Views
    Tata Motors announces discounts up to Rs 40,000 on Safari, Harrier, and Nexon in February 2022

    - All offers applicable till 28 February, 2022

    - No offers on Tata Altroz and Tata Punch

    Tata Motors has announced discount offers for the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari in February 2022. These benefits can be availed by potential buyers in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. Let us have a look at model-wise offers.

    Tata Harrier Left Front Three Quarter

    The Tata Tiago and Tigor siblings get a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. However, these benefits are not applicable to the recently launched CNG versions of the Tiago and Tigor. We have driven the Tata Tigor CNG and you can read our driving impressions here. Tata Motors is concurrently offering Rs 2,500 as a rural discount, Rs 3,000 as a corporate benefit, and Rs 3,000 for the health care workers. 

    Tata Harrier Left Front Three Quarter

    All diesel variants of the Nexon compact SUV, except the Dark Edition range, are eligible for an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Nexon diesel is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 108bhp and 260Nm torque and can be had with a six-speed manual and an AMT unit. The petrol versions of the Nexon attract Rs 3,000 under the corporate and health workers scheme. The same is increased to Rs 5,000 for the diesel iterations. 

    The discounts on the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari this month include an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. This offer is applicable across all variants. Additionally, the Harrier gets Rs 5,000 each for rural discount, corporate discount, and health care workers scheme. 

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class — What to expect
     Next 
    New Audi Approved: Plus showroom inaugurated in South Mumbai

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32215 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    BMW M4 Competition

    BMW M4 Competition

    ₹ 1.44 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Carens
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.39 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.79 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.02 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.32 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.73 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.75 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.25 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.55 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.56 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.20 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32215 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors announces discounts up to Rs 40,000 on Safari, Harrier, and Nexon in February 2022