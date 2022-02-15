Tata Motors announces discounts up to Rs 40,000 on Safari, Harrier, and Nexon in February 2022

- All offers applicable till 28 February, 2022

- No offers on Tata Altroz and Tata Punch

Tata Motors has announced discount offers for the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari in February 2022. These benefits can be availed by potential buyers in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. Let us have a look at model-wise offers.

The Tata Tiago and Tigor siblings get a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. However, these benefits are not applicable to the recently launched CNG versions of the Tiago and Tigor. We have driven the Tata Tigor CNG and you can read our driving impressions here. Tata Motors is concurrently offering Rs 2,500 as a rural discount, Rs 3,000 as a corporate benefit, and Rs 3,000 for the health care workers.

All diesel variants of the Nexon compact SUV, except the Dark Edition range, are eligible for an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Nexon diesel is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 108bhp and 260Nm torque and can be had with a six-speed manual and an AMT unit. The petrol versions of the Nexon attract Rs 3,000 under the corporate and health workers scheme. The same is increased to Rs 5,000 for the diesel iterations.

The discounts on the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari this month include an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. This offer is applicable across all variants. Additionally, the Harrier gets Rs 5,000 each for rural discount, corporate discount, and health care workers scheme.