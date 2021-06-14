Hyundai Alcazar and 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be launched in India this week

- 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be launched in India on 17 June, 2021

- Hyundai Alcazar India launch on 18 June, 2021

Amid a series of new car launches in the country in June, two new much-awaited models are due for launch in India this week. The new seventh-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class is due for India launch on 17 June, followed by the launch of the much-awaited seven-seat SUV, Hyundai Alcazar on 18 June. Read below to learn more about these two new car launches in the country.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The flagship sedan from the German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz is now bigger and feature-rich as compared to its predecessor. The production-ready model was showcased in September 2020. The upcoming premium sedan is expected to be offered in two options - S500 and the S580. The S500 is expected to be powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine with an integrated 48V mild-hybrid motor to generate 430bhp and 530Nm of torque. Whereas, the S580 trim is expected to be powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine will produce 470bhp and 700Nm of torque. Both the engines will come mated to the latest nine-speed automatic transmission. To learn more about the upcoming 2021 S-Class, click here.

Hyundai Alcazar

Recently, Hyundai commenced bookings for the Alcazar against a token amount of Rs 25,000. The SUV will be available in both six and seven-seat layout options. Moreover, the vehicle will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The upcoming Hyundai Alcazar will be available in six-variant options, six monotone colours, and two dual-tone colour options. To learn more about it, click here. At the time of launch, the Hyundai Alcazar will offer several first-in-segment and best-in-segment features. To learn more about it, click here.

The Alcazar SUV will be powered by a third-generation Nu 2.0-litre petrol engine which produces 157bhp and 171Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. On the other hand, the U2 1.5 VGT diesel engine generates 113bhp and 250Nm of torque between 1,500-2,750rpm. Both the engines can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission option. To learn more about what to expect from the Hyundai Alcazar, click here.