Hyundai Alcazar: What to expect?

Hyundai Alcazar, the seven-seat SUV is one of the most awaited launches in 2021. Just when things started to improve earlier this year, the second wave of COVID-19 once again pulled brakes in our lives. Hyundai had earlier planned to introduce the Alcazar in April, which got postponed to May 2021. Given the current circumstances, it is believed that the launch will once again be rescheduled to June 2021.

Practicality

Prima facie, the Hyundai Alcazar appears to be a long-wheelbase version of the Creta. The company claims that the best in segment wheelbase at 2,760mm will offer good legroom for both second and third-row passengers. The upcoming SUV will be available in both six-seat and seven-seat layout options. The six-seat version will get captain seats for the middle row, while the seven-seat version will get a bench seat layout. The third-row seats are expected to offer a reclining function and are also fully flat foldable to accommodate more luggage.

It is believed that Hyundai has also optimised the door opening area to offer more head and thigh space for convenient ingress and egress to the third row. For added convenience, the company offers side AC vents in the third row with speed control.

Functional

The dashboard features a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The front door trim features a bottle holder and a map pocket, along with an armrest, cup holder, and mobile holder. Likewise, in the second row, the vehicle will offer an armrest with storage, while the third row will get cup holders on both sides. Additional feature highlights will include a large glovebox, seatback tray, and mobile holder with a net packet. Moreover, one can also expect Hyundai to offer dedicated space for a laptop and other value additions in the upcoming Alcazar SUV.

To enable faster cooling of the cabin, the air vents on the first and the second row are placed higher and will have a larger volume of airflow. The higher variant is expected to get ventilated seats in the front that will particularly be helpful for humid weather conditions in India.

Specification

Mechanically, Hyundai Alcazar can be had in two engine options - third-generation Nu 2.0-litre petrol engine which produces 155bhp, and a U2 1.5 VGT engine that produces 112bhp. Both the engines can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission option. The SUV will offer three drive modes – Eco, City, and Sport to meet different driving needs at all times.

The new petrol engine claims to produce an additional 7bhp over the previous generation engine. Moreover, the company further claims that, with the high-pressure fuel injection in the diesel engine, it returns better fuel economy and performance.

Did you know?

Hyundai claims that the Alcazar has been built using 75.6 per cent advanced and high strength steel. Moreover, the company boasts that the underbody has been designed to absorb and disperse impact energy, while the ring structure design in the engine room, B-Pillar, and D-Pillar increase rigidity for enhanced handling and stability.

The vehicle will get a McPherson suspension in the front with a hydraulic rebound stopper to offer better rebound control and a plush ride feel. As for the rear, it gets a CTBA suspension that is believed to offer good body control and a planted feel. The vehicle will ride on large 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. We have driven the Alcazar prototype, to read about our first drive review, click here.