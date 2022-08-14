Weekly news round-up: Maruti Swift S-CNG launched, Hyundai Alcazar facelift spotted, Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition launched

In the second week of August, we had come across a series of new car launches in the country. Moreover, we also covered spy shots for upcoming new cars in India. Read below to learn more about the top stories in the week gone by.

Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched; prices start at Rs 7.77 lakh

The country's popular selling Swift hatchback finally offers an S-CNG option, with prices starting at Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Swift S-CNG option is available in two variants VXi and ZXi. Mechanically, the vehicle is powered by a 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that produces 76bhp at 6,000rpm and 98Nm of torque at 4,300rpm. The CNG version gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

New Mahindra Scorpio Classic unveiled; launch next week

Ahead of its price announcement on 20 August, Mahindra has unveiled the production-ready Scorpio Classic in the country. The SUV will be available in two variant options, including S and S11. The vehicle gets a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades over the standard model.

All-new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch on 18 August

The third-generation Alto K10 is due for India launch on 18 August. Booking for the vehicle has recently commenced against a token amount of Rs 11,000. The new model is based on the Heartect platform and will be powered by a K10C 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque.

Kia Seltos achieves 3 lakh unit sales milestone

The Kia Seltos has surpassed the 3 lakh sales milestone in less than three years since its debut in India. Interestingly, the Seltos accounts for nearly 60 per cent of Kia's total sales in the country. Further, the company claims to have exported 1,03,033 units of the Seltos SUV to more than 91 countries.

Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition launched in India at Rs 24.44 lakh

Jeep celebrates its fifth anniversary in India with the launch of the Compass 5th Anniversary Edition. Some distinguish cosmetic highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels with Granite Crystal finish, black daylight opening mouldings, accent colour roof rails, gloss black grille with a neutral grey ring, and neutral grey accent badging on the ORVMs. As for the interior, it gets Light Tungsten accent stitching, a black headliner, and Piano Black and Anodized Gun Metal interior accents.

Is this the Hyundai Alcazar facelift in the works?

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift has been spied testing on foreign shores. The vehicle is expected to get mild cosmetic updates for freshness. The new smaller front grille appears to be in line with the company’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. Mechanically, the vehicle is expected to continue being powered by the existing engine options.

2022 Hyundai Tucson launched in India; prices start at Rs 27.70 lakh

Hyundai announced the prices for the new Tucson in India. The SUV is available in two variants across seven colour options. Further, the Tucson SUV is available in 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. Interestingly, the AWD option is limited to the top-spec diesel variant.