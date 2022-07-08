CarWale
    Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Executive variants introduced at Rs 15.89 lakh

    Jay Shah

    - Four new variants added 

    - Gets smaller eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Hyundai India has introduced four new variants in the Alcazar line-up. With prices starting at Rs 15.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Prestige Executive trim is the new base variant now and is available in both petrol and diesel powertrains. 

    Hyundai Alcazar Dashboard

    As compared to the standard Prestige variant, the new Prestige Executive variant is priced Rs 55,000 lesser and misses out on dark chrome door handles, an auto-dimming IRVM, and a burglar alarm. Additionally, the 10.25-inch touchscreen system has been replaced by a smaller eight-inch unit that continues to get six speakers and support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

    The Prestige Executive can be had in a petrol manual setup with a seven-seat layout. Meanwhile, the oil-burner is available with manual and automatic transmissions with six and seven-seat layouts. 

    Hyundai Alcazar Right Rear Three Quarter

    There are no changes in the Signature and Platinum variants of the Hyundai Alcazar. These high and top-spec variants offer features like front parking sensors, six airbags, puddle lamps, a powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, and a Bose stereo system. 

    The 2.0-litre petrol mill is tuned to put out 157bhp and 191Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel powertrain has an output of 113bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. Here’s our detailed driving review of the Hyundai Alcazar

    Nissan Magnite Red Edition bookings open; launch on 18 July

