    Is this the Hyundai Alcazar facelift in the works?

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    735 Views
    Is this the Hyundai Alcazar facelift in the works?

    - Spotted with a new smaller front grille

    - Unlike to get any mechanical updates

    It’s only been over a year since Hyundai launched the Alcazar in India. Now, the carmaker appears to have started working on the facelift version of the SUV. Spied testing on foreign shores, the Alcazar can be seen with subtle cosmetic changes. Let us know more about it. 

    The uncamouflaged test mule of the Alcazar flaunts a new smaller front grille that is in line with the carmaker’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. The massive chrome grille has been scaled down and the rectangular chrome studs are now sleeker and wider. Further, the chrome stripe connecting the headlamp clusters has been moved up and the cavity has been filled with a black insert. 

    Hyundai Alcazar Left Front Three Quarter

    Besides this, the Alcazar can be seen with the same split LED head and tail lamps, silver bash plate, and dual-tone alloy wheels. The details about the interior are scarce and thus the changes, if any, are unknown at the moment. There is no official word on the arrival of the Alcazar facelift in India and since the SUV has only been around for a year, we expect the SUV to receive a mid-life update sometime next year. 

    The Hyundai Alcazar was launched in India in June 2021. Based on the Hyundai Creta, the Alcazar is offered with a six and seven-seat layout. The SUV is retailed through Hyundai’s Signature outlets and is available in Prestige, Prestige Executive, Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, and Signature (O) variants.

    Hyundai Alcazar Left Rear Three Quarter

    The India-spec Hyundai Alcazar is powered by two engines. The gasoline version is a 2.0-litre motor that churns out 157bhp and 191Nm of torque while the diesel derivative is a 1.5-litre engine that has an output of 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. Both powertrains can be had with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. 

    The Hyundai Alcazar competes against the Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio-N, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari

    Image Source - Blog Naver

    Hyundai Alcazar Image
    Hyundai Alcazar
    ₹ 15.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
