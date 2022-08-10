Lamborghini announces the arrival of three new models

- One of the new offerings to arrive in August

- Two new Urus versions and one Huracán derivative expected

Italian supercar marque Lamborghini has officially confirmed the world premiere of three new models for 2022. It will unveil the first of the three new models this month, while the other two will arrive later. It made this announcement during its first-half result presentation, wherein it reported the best-ever first-half sales performance with 5,090 models delivered.

Although Lamborghini has not revealed the name of these new models, we expect one of them to be a new derivative of the Huracán. The firm recently released a teaser of the all-new Huracán Sterrato — a dirt-road-oriented version. Interestingly, the teaser video, titled ‘Beyond The Concrete’, showed the Huracán Sterrato enjoying the countryside dirt road and doing some sideways action.

Further, Lamborghini is expected to bring two new Urus models by the end of this year. One of them will reportedly be more powerful than the outgoing Urus, dubbed the Urus Evo. Whereas the other could be a plug-in hybrid model. It is believed that the world premiere of the 2023 Lamborghini Urus could take place at the 71st Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California.

In other news, Lamborghini has set the stage to launch the new Huracán Technica in India on 25 August. Powering this rear-wheel-biased sports car is the 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 mill generating 640bhp and 565Nm of torque. As a result, it can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 3.2 seconds.