Hyundai Alcazar to get new variants soon

- Likely to be available in both six and seven-seat layout

- To be based on the base-spec Prestige trim

A new document leaked on the web indicates new variants for the Hyundai Alcazar SUV. To be based on the base-spec Prestige trim, the carmaker is likely to introduce new Executive trims for both 1.5-litre diesel and 1.5-litre petrol versions.

Hyundai Alcazar Executive variants

While Hyundai India is yet to officially announce the updates, there could be three new variants, namely, Prestige 1.5 Diesel MT Executive six-seater and seven-seater, Prestige 2.0 Petrol MT Executive seven-seater, and Prestige (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Executive seven-seater. This means that the diesel variant can be had in manual as well as automatic transmissions. However, it is to be noted that the petrol iteration is only limited to a manual gearbox and seven-seat layout.

Hyundai Alcazar engine options

The 2.0-litre petrol mill is tuned to put out 157bhp and 191Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel powertrain has an output of 113bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. We have driven the Hyundai Alcazar and you can read our first-drive review here.