    Hyundai Alcazar to get new variants soon

    Jay Shah

    Hyundai Alcazar to get new variants soon

    - Likely to be available in both six and seven-seat layout

    - To be based on the base-spec Prestige trim 

    A new document leaked on the web indicates new variants for the Hyundai Alcazar SUV. To be based on the base-spec Prestige trim, the carmaker is likely to introduce new Executive trims for both 1.5-litre diesel and 1.5-litre petrol versions. 

    Hyundai Alcazar Executive variants

    Hyundai Alcazar Right Rear Three Quarter

    While Hyundai India is yet to officially announce the updates, there could be three new variants, namely, Prestige 1.5 Diesel MT Executive six-seater and seven-seater, Prestige 2.0 Petrol MT Executive seven-seater, and Prestige (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Executive seven-seater. This means that the diesel variant can be had in manual as well as automatic transmissions. However, it is to be noted that the petrol iteration is only limited to a manual gearbox and seven-seat layout.

    Hyundai Alcazar engine options

    Hyundai Alcazar Dashboard

    The 2.0-litre petrol mill is tuned to put out 157bhp and 191Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel powertrain has an output of 113bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. We have driven the Hyundai Alcazar and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Hyundai Alcazar Image
    Hyundai Alcazar
    ₹ 16.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
