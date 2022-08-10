CarWale
    Jeep Compass anniversary edition launched in India at Rs 24.44 lakh

    Desirazu Venkat

    Jeep Compass anniversary edition launched in India at Rs 24.44 lakh

    -To celebrate the fifth anniversary of Jeep starting operations in India 

    -Available in both 4x2 and 4x4 configuration 

    Jeep has launched a special anniversary edition of the Compass priced at Rs 24.44 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched to celebrate Jeep’s fifth anniversary of starting operations in India, bookings have opened for the car at all Jeep dealerships and on the Jeep India website. 

    Exterior highlights of this anniversary edition include 18-inch alloy wheels with Granite Crystal finish, fifth-anniversary commemorative badge, ORVM with neutral grey accent badging and new gloss black grille with a neutral grey ring, body colour/satin granite crystal lower front fascia with body colour fender flares and accent coloured roof rails. 

    Inside you get leather seats with light Tungsten accent stitching, automatic dimming rearview interior mirror, Piano Black and anodised gun metal interior accents with a black headliner. 

    It can be had with either the 1.4-litre Multiair petrol (7-speed DCT AT) and the 2.0-litre Multijet diesel (6 Speed MT) in 4X2 configuration and the top-of-the-line 4X4 configuration in 2.0- litre Multijet diesel (9 Speed AT) with Select-Terrain 4X4 system. 

    Commenting on the launch of the anniversary edition in India, Nipun Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, said, 'The Jeep Compass is an iconic SUV that has and continues to encourage adventure and off-roading in the hearts of many Indians. This is evidenced by the many distinctive awards and honours the Jeep Compass has bagged for its design, efficiency, capability and reliability since its debut here in 2017. The Jeep Compass has firmly established itself as the leading premium compact SUV in the country and is an aspiration for all SUV buyers. The anniversary edition is our celebratory offering that combines the capable Jeep Compass in a unique appearance, with loads of safety and technology features at a great value.” 

