    Nissan Magnite Red Edition bookings open; launch on 18 July

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    269 Views
    Nissan Magnite Red Edition bookings open; launch on 18 July

    -Magnite Red Edition to be offered in three variants

    - The new edition will be based on the XV variant

    Nissan Motor India has officially commenced pre-bookings of the Magnite Red edition for an amount of Rs 11,000. The new edition of the sub-four metre SUV will be launched in India on 18 July. The Nissan Magnite Red Edition will be offered in three variants including XV MT, XV MT Turbo, and XV CVT Turbo.

    The Nissan Magnite Red edition will feature red accent inserts for the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch, and body side cladding. A few other notable additions include body graphics, a tail door garnish, an LED scuff plate, and a Red Edition badge. Also on offer will be a wireless charger and ambient mood lighting. 

    The Nissan Magnite Red edition will be based on the XV variant, which comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen with Wifi connectivity, a seven-inch full TFT instrument cluster, LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, push-button start-stop, LED fog lights, Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC), traction control, brake assist, and hill start assist

    Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “We are excited to commence bookings for our new Nissan Magnite Red edition. Our big, bold, beautiful SUV, the Magnite, has underlined the value of Nissan's global SUV heritage for the Indian market. The Magnite Red edition promises to create unique driving experiences for the young and discerning audience. We are confident that the Nissan Magnite Red’s bold design, power-packed performance, comfort, advanced technologies, and connectivity features will captivate the customers and create memorable journeys.”

     Previous 
    Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Executive variants introduced at Rs 15.89 lakh
     Next 
    50 units of Jeep Meridian delivered in a single day

    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Magnite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.01 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.64 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.01 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.23 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.62 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.01 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.94 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.62 Lakh

