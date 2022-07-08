Renault monsoon check-up camp scheduled till 14 July

- Seven-day long service camp

- Started at all Renault dealerships today

- Covers comprehensive car check and maintenance

Renault India is conducting a monsoon check-up camp from 8-14 July. As a complimentary offer during this period, the carmaker is offering a free vehicle check-up across all its dealerships in the country.

Renault car owners can get their cars inspected through an exhaustive check-up camp. In addition to that, the company has formulated various offers for the benefit of its customers. A 15 per cent discount is being offered on labour and a 10 per cent discount on select parts. Some accessories can be bought at a 50 per cent discount on the MRP, while there's an additional 10 per cent discount on other value-added services.

The carmaker wants to cater to its customers during this monsoon through this after-sales service. This camp will be conducted across all Renault outlets spread across different regions in the country. It's a good initiative and we believe such after-market sales services are important to interact with its customer base and enhance customer experience.