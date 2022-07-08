Skoda Kushaq top variants get new features

- Style variant gets a fully-digital instrument cluster

- No change in prices

Skoda India has yet again rejigged the feature list of the Kushaq SUV. However, this time around the carmaker has added new features to the mix in an attempt to make the SUV a viable proposition.

The first update is the eight-inch digital instrument cluster which is now available with the top-spec Style trim. Earlier offered only with the Monte Carlo and Skoda Slavia, buyers of the Style trim will benefit from the new instrument cluster. Another feature addition is a push start/stop button that has been made available across the variants.

Last month, Skoda India also introduced a new non-sunroof Style variant of the Kushaq with a starting price of Rs 15.09 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant is Rs 20,000 more affordable than the Style variant. However, the powertrain option is limited to a 1.0-litre TSI engine with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Moreover, due to the shortage of semiconductors, Skoda Kushaq’s 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the mid and top-spec variants was replaced by a smaller eight-inch unit. A similar change was made in the Skoda Slavia and you can click here to know more about it.

The Skoda Kushaq is a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor.