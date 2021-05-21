CarWale
    Toyota records strengthened sales contribution from Northeast region owing to customer-first initiatives

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    428 Views
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that the company has further strengthened its footprint in the Northeast region. The launch of the new stockyard last year along with road transport of new vehicles to Manipur has helped the brand in boosting the overall sales in the country.

    Earlier in October 2020, the carmaker had inaugurated its first regional stockyard in Guwahati, Assam. This helped Toyota in reducing the delivery time and enabling efficient distribution of new vehicles within two days, even to the farthest dealers of the Northeast states.

    The automaker also faced challenges in delivering cars in the state of Manipur due to the developing road infrastructure. The carrier trucks could only reach till Khatkati in Assam and from there onwards the vehicles had to be individually driven to Imphal through rough terrain. With the road transport now operationalised, the new vehicles can now be transported right up to Punya Toyota dealership in Imphal. 

    Sharing his thoughts on the growing importance of the Northeast market, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, TKM, said, “Over the last two years, Toyota has made rapid strides to emerge as a leading choice for customers due to the uncompromising quality, durability, and reliability of Toyota vehicles in the tough terrain in the region. The increasing preference for personal mobility and newly launched models such as the Fortuner, Innova Crysta, besides top selling offerings like the Glanza and Urban Cruiser, are attracting customers. This is resulting in improved sales contribution of northeast region vis a vis Toyota all India sale. Additionally to meet the growing demand and to improve after-sales experience, in the last two years we started two new 3S (sales, service and spare parts) outlets - one in Arunachal Pradesh and another one in Manipur besides a first-of-its-kind Pro-Service centre in Assam. Today, we have 13 customer touchpoints in the region, and we will continue to invest in widening our reach while innovating new ways in which we can exponentially improve the customer experience at all touch points.”

    Toyota Fortuner Image
    Toyota Fortuner
    ₹ 30.36 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
