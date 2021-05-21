McLaren 720S Gulf Oil Limited Edition - Now in Pictures

If you are familiar with races in Formula One, you'd know about the coming weekend's Monaco Grand Prix. And most likely you'd also know about McLaren's association with the Gulf Oil Company. While it will be the first time Gulf's iconic blue and orange colour scheme will feature on McLaren's F1 racing car, one might not necessarily be in the technical know-how to understand why the 720S also sports this livery. This picture gallery explains it nonetheless.

This McLaren 720S Gulf Oil Edition is a special edition commemorating McLaren's renewed association with Gulf Oil. It's designed by its very own McLaren Special Operations department (MSO).

And since the MCL35M Formula 1 car is dressed in the iconic Gulf colours theme, the 720S is also finished in a similar version of the famous livery to celebrate this occasion.

While the F1 car will boast this one-off livery, McLaren aims to retain the glory with this limited edition 720S adorning the same colours as the Gulf livery.

And in a true sense, this is termed a limited edition as it took 20 days to create this special edition. It is painted by hand in partnership with the Dutch paint specialist AkzoNobel.

Also, it's a road-legal car that can be actually bought, unlike the F1 car. More so, the sports carmaker's relation goes a long way with its lubricant supplier, and this 720S seals the bond even further.

Look closely and you'll notice the solid orange colour on the rims of the wheels and even the brake callipers. It's the only change on the outside apart from the Gulf logo and racing stripes.

Inside, a similar theme is followed with the Gulf logos embroidered on the headrests. The seats come in orange stitching, while a Gulf logo has been pasted on the carbon-fibre door sills.

You know car connoisseurs and aficionados love to have something exotic and expensive. And, Mclaren and Gulf have surely tried to offer and capitalise on this demand by bringing in this collector's item.