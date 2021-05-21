CarWale
    Citroen C3 leaked as a scale model ahead of debut

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    688 Views
    - The new Citroen C3 is expected to be unveiled soon

    - The model could be launched in India by the end of the year

    Ahead of its debut that could take place soon, the design of the upcoming Citroen C3 has been leaked on the web through a set of images showcasing its scale model. The new C3 could be launched in the country by the end of the year.

    Front View

    Citroen is also working on a sub-four metre SUV for India. The aforementioned model, codenamed C21, has already been spotted testing in the country and you can read more about it here. We expect this India-spec model to take inspiration from the new C3. Under the hood, the C21 is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. This motor could be offered in naturally aspirated and turbocharged formats. A five-speed manual transmission will be standard while an automatic unit is also said to be in the works.

    Right Side View

    As seen in the leaked images, the new Citroen C3 features the signature styling traits up-front, including the sleek dual slat grille and split headlamps. The posterior receives rectangular tail lights and a dual-tone bumper with substantial body cladding, the latter of which is also available all around the body.

    Rear View

    Elsewhere, the 2021 Citroen C3 gets silver skid plates at the front and rear, new alloy wheels, blacked-out elements such as the A-pillar, B-pillar, and roof rails, contrast-coloured parts such as the roof, ORVMs, and the fog light clusters.

    Image Source

    Citroen C5 Aircross Image
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    ₹ 29.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Popular Videos

