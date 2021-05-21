Nissan India announces service and warranty extension of two months

- Nissan India joins the bandwagon to extend warranty and service validity

- The development has not been confirmed for Datsun vehicles yet

Nissan India has stretched the validity of the service schedule and warranty of all its vehicles for a period of two months. The company confirmed the development through its social media channels. The extension has not been announced for the Datsun brand as yet.

The move to extend warranty and service timelines has been undertaken by various manufacturers due to the lockdowns announced in various regions across the country. A few key players that have announced these extensions include Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Mahindra, Renault, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi.

Earlier this month, Nissan India announced that the company was offering benefits of up to Rs 75,000 on select models in the range, details of which are available here. These discounts will be valid till the end of the month.