Nissan Micra gets fresh design update in the international market

- Gets considerable design updates before debuting in Mexico as the Nissan March

- Powered by 1.6-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 105bhp and 142Nm

Japanese car manufacturer, Nissan has updated the Micra hatchback before it goes on sale in Mexico, where it is called the Nissan March. The vehicle was on sale in India before being discontinued in 2020 due to low sales and implementation of BS6 norms by the Indian government. As seen in the images, the Nissan Micra aka Nissan March has received considerable design upgrades over its predecessor.

The fresh design highlight comes with sleek LED headlights that are flanked by Nissan’s V-Motion grille. The front bumper has been revised for freshness, while the sides do not get major design upgrades except for a set of newly designed diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear section looks similar to the older model and changes are limited to LED tail lights and a tweaked rear bumper.

The international-spec model gets all-black interior, along with three-spoke steering wheel with controls, and a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Mechanically, the left-hand-drive model will be powered by a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which generates 105bhp and 142Nm of torque. This engine will be available in a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic transmission option.

Nissan has no plans to introduce the updated Micra in Indian anytime soon. As for the Indian market, the company will continue to focus on vehicles based on the modular CMF-A platform.