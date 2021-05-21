CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Nissan Micra gets fresh design update in the international market

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    643 Views
    Nissan Micra gets fresh design update in the international market

    - Gets considerable design updates before debuting in Mexico as the Nissan March

    - Powered by 1.6-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 105bhp and 142Nm

    Japanese car manufacturer, Nissan has updated the Micra hatchback before it goes on sale in Mexico, where it is called the Nissan March. The vehicle was on sale in India before being discontinued in 2020 due to low sales and implementation of BS6 norms by the Indian government. As seen in the images, the Nissan Micra aka Nissan March has received considerable design upgrades over its predecessor. 

    Left Side View

    The fresh design highlight comes with sleek LED headlights that are flanked by Nissan’s V-Motion grille. The front bumper has been revised for freshness, while the sides do not get major design upgrades except for a set of newly designed diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear section looks similar to the older model and changes are limited to LED tail lights and a tweaked rear bumper. 

    The international-spec model gets all-black interior, along with three-spoke steering wheel with controls, and a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Mechanically, the left-hand-drive model will be powered by a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which generates 105bhp and 142Nm of torque. This engine will be available in a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic transmission option. 

    Dashboard

    Nissan has no plans to introduce the updated Micra in Indian anytime soon. As for the Indian market, the company will continue to focus on vehicles based on the modular CMF-A platform.

    Nissan Micra Image
    Nissan Micra
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Nissan India announces service and warranty extension of two months
     Next 
    Volvo Car India announces term insurance policy for all dealer employees

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine

    ₹ 56.24 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.59 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan Micra gets fresh design update in the international market