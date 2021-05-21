CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volvo Car India announces term insurance policy for all dealer employees

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    409 Views
    Volvo Car India announces term insurance policy for all dealer employees

    - Term policy worth Rs 10 lakh for all personnel employed across 25 dealerships

    - Premium cost to be paid voluntarily by Volvo

    Volvo Car India has announced that it will cover all the employees under its dealer network under a term insurance policy of up to Rs 10 lakh. The automaker has a network of 25 dealerships in the country and it has pledged to bear the cost of the premium of all the employees covered under the policy. Under this initiative, in the unfortunate event of a dealer employee’s death, his/her family will be entitled to receive a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

    Earlier this month, the carmaker increased the prices of select models by up to Rs 2 lakh, details of which can be read here. With the recently launched 2021 Volvo S60 picking up pace, Volvo is now prepping up to launch the electric version of the XC40 next month. Christened as the XC40 Recharge, the eSUV is powered by a 78kWh battery pack powering the two electric motors on each axle to make a combined output of 402 horsepower and 660Nm of torque. To know more about the XC40 Recharge, click here.

    Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “Dealer employees are usually the first interface that Volvo customers have with the Company. They play a crucial role in customer satisfaction. For us, they are an integral part of our team and therefore the company does have responsibility towards them, more so during these unprecedented times. While we hope and pray that there is no pay-out under this initiative it is definitely a comforting hope for those in our dealership ecosystem” said.

    Volvo XC40 Image
    Volvo XC40
    ₹ 41.24 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Nissan Micra gets fresh design update in the international market
     Next 
    Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrid to make Euro debut on 27 May

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine

    ₹ 56.24 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo XC40

    Volvo XC40

    ₹ 41.24 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Volvo XC40 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 50.10 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 52.68 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 47.99 Lakh
    Pune₹ 52.07 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 49.60 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 48.15 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 50.01 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 46.09 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 46.71 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo Car India announces term insurance policy for all dealer employees