Volvo Car India announces term insurance policy for all dealer employees

- Term policy worth Rs 10 lakh for all personnel employed across 25 dealerships

- Premium cost to be paid voluntarily by Volvo

Volvo Car India has announced that it will cover all the employees under its dealer network under a term insurance policy of up to Rs 10 lakh. The automaker has a network of 25 dealerships in the country and it has pledged to bear the cost of the premium of all the employees covered under the policy. Under this initiative, in the unfortunate event of a dealer employee’s death, his/her family will be entitled to receive a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

Earlier this month, the carmaker increased the prices of select models by up to Rs 2 lakh, details of which can be read here. With the recently launched 2021 Volvo S60 picking up pace, Volvo is now prepping up to launch the electric version of the XC40 next month. Christened as the XC40 Recharge, the eSUV is powered by a 78kWh battery pack powering the two electric motors on each axle to make a combined output of 402 horsepower and 660Nm of torque. To know more about the XC40 Recharge, click here.

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “Dealer employees are usually the first interface that Volvo customers have with the Company. They play a crucial role in customer satisfaction. For us, they are an integral part of our team and therefore the company does have responsibility towards them, more so during these unprecedented times. While we hope and pray that there is no pay-out under this initiative it is definitely a comforting hope for those in our dealership ecosystem” said.