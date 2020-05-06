Please Tell Us Your City

Nissan to shift focus from Europe to other markets

May 06, 2020, 09:00 AM IST by Santosh Nair
Nissan to shift focus from Europe to other markets

- The new plan will allow renewed focus on markets such as US, China and Japan

- Proposes to fix the concerns that arose from the earlier aggressive expansion tactics

Reports state that Nissan intends to pull back from its operations in Europe in order to concentrate on markets like the US, China and Japan. Not only is a formal plan expected in the coming weeks, it will also consider the long-term impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on auto sales.

The new strategic direction for Nissan is not just another cost cutting plan. But, one where the company aims to streamline operations but also reprioritise and refocus on its business plans. For example, in pursuit of a healthy market share in the US, the company took to offering huge discounts which eventually cheapened the brand image. Nissan wants to change all that now.

Nissan GT-R Exterior

Also, with better cooperation with the Alliance partners (Renault/Mitsubishi/Nissan), Nissan will follow Mitsubishi’s footsteps to offer plug-in hybrid technology in most Asian markets. While the plan is to let Renault focus on Europe, Nissan will still try to leverage the European market with its Qashqai and Juke SUVs.

Reports also confirm that the new plan calls for tighter and targeted line-ups for the Indian market, along with some other countries. Let us know in the comments about what you think can be Nissan’s strategy in India.

  • Nissan
  • Micra
  • Nissan Micra
  • Nissan Sunny
  • sunny
  • Nissan Terrano
  • Terrano
  • Micra Active
  • Nissan Micra Active
  • Kicks
  • Nissan Kicks
