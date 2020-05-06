Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW 8 Series to be launched in India on 8 May

BMW 8 Series to be launched in India on 8 May

May 06, 2020, 12:15 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
71 Views
Write a comment
BMW 8 Series to be launched in India on 8 May

- Will be the flagship offering from the Bavarian carmaker in India

- The M8 Coupe will also be introduced

BMW will be launching the much-awaited 8 Series in India on 8 May. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, BMW has settled for a digital launch of the 8 Series Gran Coupe and the M8 Coupe in the country. The flagship offering from the Bavarian carmaker is already listed on the official website since the booking

BMW 8 Series Exterior

Available in Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe bodystyles, we know that only the four-door Gran Coupe will be offered in India initially. However, the Coupe will be introduced in the M8 guise. The Convertible is expected to arrive later as well. Squarely aimed at the likes of the Porsche Panamera and Mercedes-Benz GT4 Door, the Gran Coupe is wider and longer than the 8 Coupe on which it is based and gets three seats in the second row, however, BMW says that ‘the third rear seat is suitable for use on short journeys only’. In terms of appearance, both inside and out, the 8 Series is handsome, subtle and everything you’d expect from a BMW.

BMW 8 Series Exterior

The 8 GC is expected to be offered in the 840i guise which is powered by a straight-six turbo-petrol with 340bhp/500Nm. Internationally, the 840d and M850i are offered as well with a 3.0-litre straight-six making 320bhp/640Nm and a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 sending 530bhp and 750Nm to xDrive, respectively. These powertrains may reach our shores depending on the demand the 8 garners Meanwhile, the full-blown M8 Competition is powered by the 4.4-litre V8 putting out 616bhp.

BMW 8 Series Exterior

The 8 Series Gran Coupe, when launched in India, is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 1.2 to 1.5 crore (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the M8 Competition could be priced well over Rs 2 crore. What do you think about the new 8 Series?, let us know in the comments below.

  • BMW
  • BMW 8 Series
  • 8 Series
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

  • BMW Cars

  • Other Brands

BMW 3 SeriesBMW 3 Series

₹ 41.7 Lakh

BMW X1BMW X1

₹ 35.9 Lakh

BMW 5 SeriesBMW 5 Series

₹ 55.4 Lakh

BMW Z4BMW Z4

₹ 65.99 Lakh

BMW 7 SeriesBMW 7 Series

₹ 1.35 Crore

BMW X7BMW X7

₹ 92.49 Lakh

BMW X5BMW X5

₹ 82.9 Lakh

BMW X3BMW X3

₹ 60.48 Lakh

BMW M5BMW M5

₹ 1.55 Crore

BMW 6 Series GTBMW 6 Series GT

₹ 64.9 Lakh

BMW M2BMW M2

₹ 83.39 Lakh

BMW 3 Series GTBMW 3 Series GT

₹ 50.7 Lakh

BMW X4BMW X4

₹ 62.37 Lakh

All BMW Cars
All Makes

Popular Videos

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

The new 2019 3 Series promises a lot in its 7th ...

178 Likes
22205 Views

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

271 Likes
31983 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

BMW 8 SeriesBMW 8 Series

8th May 2020

1.05Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in