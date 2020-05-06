BMW 8 Series to be launched in India on 8 May

- Will be the flagship offering from the Bavarian carmaker in India

- The M8 Coupe will also be introduced

BMW will be launching the much-awaited 8 Series in India on 8 May. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, BMW has settled for a digital launch of the 8 Series Gran Coupe and the M8 Coupe in the country. The flagship offering from the Bavarian carmaker is already listed on the official website since the booking

Available in Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe bodystyles, we know that only the four-door Gran Coupe will be offered in India initially. However, the Coupe will be introduced in the M8 guise. The Convertible is expected to arrive later as well. Squarely aimed at the likes of the Porsche Panamera and Mercedes-Benz GT4 Door, the Gran Coupe is wider and longer than the 8 Coupe on which it is based and gets three seats in the second row, however, BMW says that ‘the third rear seat is suitable for use on short journeys only’. In terms of appearance, both inside and out, the 8 Series is handsome, subtle and everything you’d expect from a BMW.

The 8 GC is expected to be offered in the 840i guise which is powered by a straight-six turbo-petrol with 340bhp/500Nm. Internationally, the 840d and M850i are offered as well with a 3.0-litre straight-six making 320bhp/640Nm and a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 sending 530bhp and 750Nm to xDrive, respectively. These powertrains may reach our shores depending on the demand the 8 garners Meanwhile, the full-blown M8 Competition is powered by the 4.4-litre V8 putting out 616bhp.

The 8 Series Gran Coupe, when launched in India, is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 1.2 to 1.5 crore (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the M8 Competition could be priced well over Rs 2 crore. What do you think about the new 8 Series?, let us know in the comments below.