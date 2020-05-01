Nissan India to start a new sanitisation campaign this month

- Launches free anti-microbial sanitisation campaign

- To begin on 15 May and continue till 30 June

- Aimed at the safety and well-being of its customers

In view of the Coronavirus pandemic, Nissan plans to organise a sanitisation camp this month. This new anti-microbial sanitisation campaign will start on May 15, where all Nissan and Datsun car owners can avail services under this scheme till 30 June 2020.

This ‘We Sanitize to Protect U' Camp will be held at all dealerships across the country. All Nissan and Datsun dealers will offer a full sanitisation of a car free of cost as a part this initiative. This anti-microbial sanitisation includes all interior and exterior areas of the vehicle like steering wheel, door handles, gear knobs etc. that are most commonly and frequently accessed or touched.

What's more, all Nissan/Datsun car owners will also be offered an interior fogging treatment at an affordable cost. This full interior sanitisation method includes disinfection of the AC duct system, carpets etc. Then, even the exterior is sanitised by spraying special chemicals.

This COVID-19 outbreak has brought in some unprecedented times. Many carmakers are coming up with new relief methods to fight the battle against this pandemic. It is very crucial to step up all types of sanitisation methods now, and this step from Nissan India is indeed a great precautionary measure to curb the spread of this pandemic. The carmaker is informing all its customers through emails, phone calls and text messages. It is also using the digital medium like its website, e-mail and social media channels for communicating this information to all its customers.