Europe-spec 2021 Nissan Micra facelift revealed

- The new IG-T 92 engine claims to reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency

- Will be offered in Visia, Acenta, N-Sport, and Tekna variants

Nissan is updating the Europe-bound Micra brand for 2021 with key specification changes. Nissan claims that the new Micra is the next step in the evolution of the successful city car that first debuted in Europe 38 years ago. Moreover, the company claims that the 2021 Micra enhances customer offering while maintaining the current line of Visia Acenta, N-Sport, and Tekna variant options. The 2021 Nissan Micra will go on sale in Europe from November 2020 at a starting price of £13,995 (Rs 13.77 lakh).

The 2021 Nissan Micra will feature enhanced premium derivatives. The LED headlamps are now standard on both N-Sport and Tekna variants. Additionally, the Tekna variant gets 17-inch diamond cut alloys as standard, along with Intelligent Around View monitor. The updated model will feature elegant and athletic appearance.

The 2021 Nissan Micra N-Sport gets sporty detailing in the form of gloss black front, rear, and side finishers. Additionally, it also gets black mirror caps that complement the 17-inch black Perso alloy wheels. The N-Sport also gets LED fog lamps as standard.

The Tekna variant gets in-car entertainment technology with advanced driving features like moving object detection and Blind Spot Warning. This variant also gets Bose personal audio, offering immersive and high-quality sound for all passengers. The variant also gets Ultra Nearfield speakers built into the driver’s headrest offer the ultimate sound experience for the driver.

The Nissan Connect infotainment system with TomTom navigation is available as an option on the Acenta and the N-Sport variants, while it is standard on the Tekna variant. Features like Apple CarPlay with Siri voice recognition and Android Auto with Google Assistant are available as standard from Acenta with a host of additional in-car entertainment features.

The Nissan Micra will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine option which is compliant with Euro 6d emission standards, yielding improved fuel-efficiency and reduced emissions. Enhanced torque delivery curve offers greater driving performance with fewer gear changes, perfect for navigating cities and enabling a smoother, more responsive and more enjoyable drive.

In terms of safety, from Visia grade upwards, Micra is equipped with essential safety technologies, including; hill start assist; intelligent ride control; and intelligent trace control. Additionally, advanced technologies are offered as standard in the safety pack. This includes high beam assist; intelligent lane intervention; traffic sign recognition, and intelligent forward emergency braking with pedestrian recognition.