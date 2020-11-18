CarWale
    • Tata HBX seen testing yet again; this time in cold weather conditions

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    861 Views
    -Tata’s micro SUV spotted testing on Leh-Manali highway 

    -It is likely to be launched next year

    Tata continues testing the HBX micro SUV in the cold weather conditions of Himachal Pradesh. The model was previously showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and is expected to be launched by next year.

    Tata HBX Left Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the video on the web, the upcoming Tata HBX can be seen doing a test run on the Leh-Manali highway. The same prototype has been spotted several times in the past testing under different road and weather conditions. The test mule can be seen heavily camouflaged but it gives us a fair idea of the overall proportions of the model. The tall-boy stance and compact dimensions make it easy to be identified as Tata’s forthcoming HBX concept.

    Tata HBX Rear View

    Based on the previous sightings, the HBX concept is likely to get interior highlights like steering mounted controls, free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel and square-shaped aircon vents.

    The upcoming Tata HBX is likely to be called the Hornbill and will be based on the company’s ALFA platform and is expected to be launched sometime next year. Although there are no specifications available with respect to the drivetrain, we reckon it to be powered by the automaker’s 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine with a manual and AMT transmission unit. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Mahindra KUV100. The details of Tata HBX from the Auto Expo 2020 can be read here.

    Source

