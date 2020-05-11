Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Nissan Micra and Sunny discontinued in India

Nissan Micra and Sunny discontinued in India

May 11, 2020, 06:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Nissan Micra and Sunny discontinued in India

- Nissan Micra and Sunny were not updated to comply with BS6 emission norms

- The website currently lists only two models including the GT-R and the BS6 Kicks

Nissan India has rejigged its product portfolio. The company recently removed the Terrano from the official website, details of which can be read here. Now, the Micra and the Sunny have been removed from the site.

The Nissan Sunny and the Micra were not updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms, hinting that the models have been discontinued and will not be reintroduced in the market. The website currently lists only two models including the GT-R and the upcoming BS6 Kicks.

Nissan Sunny Exterior

The Nissan Micra was offered in four variants including XL (O) CVT, XL (O), XV CVT and XV. The model was available with two powertrains including a 1.2-litre three cylinder petrol engine producing 75bhp and 104Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre, four cylinder diesel engine producing 65bhp and 120Nm of torque. The petrol motor and diesel mill were paired exclusively to a CVT unit and a five-speed manual transmission respectively.

Powertrain options on the Nissan Sunny included a 1.5-litre, four cylinder petrol engine producing 98bhp and 134Nm of torque as well as a 1.5-litre, four cylinder diesel engine producing 85bhp and 200Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission was offered as standard while a CVT unit was available only with the petrol variant. The Sunny was offered in five variants including XE, XL, XV and XV CVT.

  • Nissan
  • Micra
  • Nissan Micra
  • Nissan Sunny
  • sunny
