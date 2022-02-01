CarWale
    Nissan Micra replacement teased as EV

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Might adopt a new nameplate for different markets

    -         Newer design and powertrain expected

    Nissan India never introduced the current-gen Micra in India, but the European supermini has been around in its current guise for almost half a decade. Now, the Japanese carmaker has dropped a new teaser for the Micra replacement which hints to be an EV that would mostly be sold in Europe, and might adopt a new nameplate altogether depending on the markets it will be offered in. 

    In a single teaser image, the Micra replacement appears to carry over its compact body style. It isn’t trying to be a crossover but adopts a Mini-like demeanour with the round LED light cluster shown in the teaser. It will be an entry-level Nissan offering and should be based on the CMF B-EV platform. Since it’s part of The Alliance new roadmap, Renault would be playing a major role in the development of this new electric hatchback. And thus we could expect a French version of this Micra replacement as well. 

    Of what is known, the new Nissan hatchback would most likely be produced at Renault’s ElectriCity plant in France. More electric Nissan models will join the production line in the years to come. Additional details of the Micra replacement is expected to be revealed officially in the coming months.

