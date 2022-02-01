Next-gen BMW M2 commence testing

- Should break cover later this year

- 400bhp could be standard

- Competition will get more firepower

Within a year of its global premiere, BMW’s M Division has discreetly begun work on the new-gen 2 Series. The G87 2 Series Coupe adorned in the glorious M attire is expected to debut later this year following the M3 Touring, M4 CSL and many more high-performance products from the house of M.

As expected, the standard M2 will get close to 400 horsepower from its straight-six turbocharged engine with both manual and automatic transmissions. Rumour has it that it will receive a dialled-downed version of the M4’s S58 engine. Meanwhile, a Competition or the CS version will soon follow with at least 430 to 450bhp on tap. Also, it might remain a pure RWD setup for some tail-happy action.

As for the body covered under concealment, the new M2 would carry all the obvious changes over the standard 2 Series Coupe. It will have a sharper looking grille (unlike the one seen on the M3/M4 pair), aggressively large bumpers, lowered ride height, upsized 19-inch alloy wheels and quad exhaust at the back.

BMW should take the covers off the second-generation M2 later this year marking the 50th anniversary of the M Division.