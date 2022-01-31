CarWale
    Top-three electric cars sold in India in 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    15,694 Views
    Top-three electric cars sold in India in 2021

    Growing awareness about electric vehicles and lucrative benefits offered by the Indian government has boosted electric vehicle sales in the country in 2021. Over the last few years, the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) penetration level has grown from a mere 0.04 per cent in 2018 to 0.50 per cent in 2021. To put in figures, 14,690 units of electric passenger vehicles were sold in the country in 2021, as compared to 4,774 units in 2020. 

    The following are the top-three bestselling electric vehicles in the country in 2021 –

    Tata Nexon EV 

    Tata Nexon EV is the highest-selling battery operated passenger electric vehicle in the country. The vehicle has registered an impressive 72 per cent growth in sales with 9,111-unit sales in 2021 as compared to 2,529-unit sales in 2020. 

    Tata Nexon EV Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery and a permanent synchronous magnet induction motor that generates 125bhp and 245Nm of torque. The electric motor is mated to an automatic transmission. 

    MG ZS EV

    The MG ZS EV emerges as the second bestseller in this segment with 2,798-unit sales in 2021 as compared to 1,142-unit sales in 2020, thereby registering a strong growth of 59 per cent. To further boost its sales in India this year, the ZS EV facelift test mule was spied testing in the country. This time around the interior has been spied and to learn more about it, click here

    Tata Nexon EV Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the ZS EV is powered by a 44.5 kWh battery which generates 139bhp and 350Nm of torque, enabling the vehicle to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. It is believed that the ZS EV has a driving range of 419kms on a full charge. 

    Tata Tigor EV 

    The newfound liking for electric vehicles has also rubbed onto the Tigor EV. Back in August 2021, the company had introduced an updated model with Ziptron technology the country to further boost sales in the country. The Tigor EV has missed the second rank by 187 units, as it registered total sales of 2,611 units in 2021. To read about the updated Tata Tigor EV in detail, click here.

    Tata Nexon EV Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Tata Tigor EV with Ziptron is powered by a 26kWh liquid-cooled, high-energy density battery pack. Moreover, the IP67 rated battery pack offers all-weather protection. The electric motor generates 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. Under standard testing conditions, the Tigor EV has ARAI certified driving range of 306km. 

    Data source - AP

    Tata Tigor EV Image
    Tata Tigor EV
    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Motors delivers Nexon EV Dark edition to Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation

