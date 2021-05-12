CarWale
    Nissan Kicks attracts offers up to Rs 75,000 in May 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Offers valid till 31 May, 2021

    - Benefits available in the form of cash discount and exchange bonus

    Nissan India has announced special benefits on its official website of up to Rs 75,000 for its SUV – Kicks. These advantages are in the form of exchange benefit, cash discount, and loyalty benefit. This scheme is valid only till 31 May, 2021 or till the stocks are available.

    Potential customers can avail of these benefits with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000, a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, and an additional benefit of Rs 5,000 based on the Cibil Score. It is to be noted that the said benefits can be availed only at NIC enabled dealerships and may vary across variants and locations. An additional benefit is also applicable exclusively for the government employees.

    Nissan Kicks can be had in two petrol engines. The 1.5-litre petrol motor is paired with a five-speed manual transmission and develops 105bhp and 142Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the potent 1.3-litre turbo belts out 154bhp and 254Nm of peak torque. This engine can be had with a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. The variants include XL, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O), along with nine exterior colour shades to choose from. To read our first-drive review of the Nissan Kicks Turbo, click here.

    Nissan Kicks
    ₹ 9.50 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Nissan Kicks Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.43 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.57 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.65 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.10 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.26 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.81 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.07 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.63 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.49 Lakh

