Citroen C21 compact SUV spied in production guise ahead of global unveil

- Citroen C21 global premiere expected in May 2021

- Likely to be offered with two petrol engine options

- India launch in the second half of 2021

Citroen's upcoming C21 compact SUV, due for a global unveil in May 2021, has been spotted testing in production form, courtesy of CarWale reader Shyamanth Shetty. The compact crossover is expected to go on sale in India in the second half of this year.

The test prototype, although heavily camouflaged, shows the production-spec body panels of the car. The high riding compact crossover will be a good alternative to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai i20. However, the Citroen C21 will be a direct rival to the upcoming Tata Hornbill, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

The Citroen C21 will be based on the compact modular platform (CMP), which will also underpin the upcoming sub-4m Jeep compact SUV. Besides the domestic market, the compact crossover will also be launched in other developing markets like South America.

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the Citroen C21 is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder motor. Lower variants are expected to be offered with a naturally-aspirated unit, paired to a five-speed gearbox. Higher-spec trims are likely to get a turbo-petrol motor, coupled to a five-speed manual as well as an automatic.