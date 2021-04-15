CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Audi Q4 E-Tron and Sportback revealed as compact electric crossovers

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    99 Views
    Audi Q4 E-Tron and Sportback revealed as compact electric crossovers

    -         Two battery packs available

    -         Claimed range of 508 kilometres

    Audi has expanded the E-Tron line-up with the introduction of two new models – Q4 E-Tron and its coupe sibling Q4 E-Tron Sportback. The German carmaker is positioning the pair in the compact SUV segment yet offering a host of new-age features and equipment. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    First seen as the concept of the same name, the Q4 E-Tron looks much more aggressive than the standard E-Tron. While the E-Tron looks like any other Audi transformed into an EV, the Q4 E-Tron comes across as a thoroughbred that is intently designed with futuristic aesthetics in mind. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Take a look at the imposing grille up front flanked by sleek and high-tech headlamps. But more importantly, the entire fascia gets a blacked-out treatment, something that’s usually reserved for the hardcore performance versions.

    Right Side View

    In profile, the long bonnet, sharp creases, and well-proportioned dimensions are joined by handsome looking D-pillar which gets a floating roof effect. And in the case of the Sportback, the roofline is streamed down aggressively to meet the sporty spoiler on the deck of the rear haunch. 

    Left Side View

    It’s interesting that, despite the difference in D-pillars of both the cars, the taillamp design remains identical on the pair. There are massive skid plates both fore and aft along with blacked-out cladding all around. Meanwhile, the large 21-inch ‘Aero’ wheels on these EVs are hard to miss.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The cabin of the Q4 E-Tron takes cues from the bigger Audi siblings while bringing in newer tech and features. You get an all-digital cockpit with a driver-inclined dashboard. One quirky element is the centre console which seems to stick out of the dash and floats mid-air with few essential buttons catered on it. 

    Dashboard

    Above it is an 11.6-inch touchscreen with the latest MMI interface. The latest in-car technology is the augmented reality heads-up display and the new-gen steering wheel controls. Also, Sonos is the new partner for the sound system, bringing in 508Watts of combined output.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Based on the versatile MEB platform, the Q4 E-Tron has a footprint of 4.59 metres, a turning radius of 10.2 metres, and a ground clearance of 180mm. There are multiple powertrain choices here. Starting with 35 E-Tron, there’s a 52kWh battery pack with 170bhp/310Nm of output. It can do 0-100kmph in nine seconds and has a range of 335 kilometres.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The 40 E-Tron pack has an 82kWh battery system and output of 204bhp/310Nm. The 0-100kmph comes up in 8.5 seconds and the range is claimed at 508 kilometres. The range-toping 50 E-Tron Quattro has a similar battery size but the output is raised to 300bhp and 460Nm sent to all four wheels. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    It's capable of hitting 0-100kmph in 6.2 seconds with a top speed of 178kmph. There’s fast charger provision as well with up to 80 per cent of charge in 38 minutes.

    Sales in the UK will commence in June with price ranging between 40,000-65,000 pounds. We could expect an Indian debut as well once Audi decides to bring in the EV line-up to our shores.

    Right Side View
    Audi e-tron Image
    Audi e-tron
    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 Crore
    Estimated Price
    • Audi
    • Sportback
    • Audi e-tron
    • e-tron
    • Q4 E-Tron
    • Q4 Tron Sportback
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Citroen C21 compact SUV spied in production guise ahead of global unveil

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.01 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi Q4 E-Tron and Sportback revealed as compact electric crossovers