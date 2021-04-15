Audi Q4 E-Tron and Sportback revealed as compact electric crossovers

- Two battery packs available

- Claimed range of 508 kilometres

Audi has expanded the E-Tron line-up with the introduction of two new models – Q4 E-Tron and its coupe sibling Q4 E-Tron Sportback. The German carmaker is positioning the pair in the compact SUV segment yet offering a host of new-age features and equipment.

First seen as the concept of the same name, the Q4 E-Tron looks much more aggressive than the standard E-Tron. While the E-Tron looks like any other Audi transformed into an EV, the Q4 E-Tron comes across as a thoroughbred that is intently designed with futuristic aesthetics in mind.

Take a look at the imposing grille up front flanked by sleek and high-tech headlamps. But more importantly, the entire fascia gets a blacked-out treatment, something that’s usually reserved for the hardcore performance versions.

In profile, the long bonnet, sharp creases, and well-proportioned dimensions are joined by handsome looking D-pillar which gets a floating roof effect. And in the case of the Sportback, the roofline is streamed down aggressively to meet the sporty spoiler on the deck of the rear haunch.

It’s interesting that, despite the difference in D-pillars of both the cars, the taillamp design remains identical on the pair. There are massive skid plates both fore and aft along with blacked-out cladding all around. Meanwhile, the large 21-inch ‘Aero’ wheels on these EVs are hard to miss.

The cabin of the Q4 E-Tron takes cues from the bigger Audi siblings while bringing in newer tech and features. You get an all-digital cockpit with a driver-inclined dashboard. One quirky element is the centre console which seems to stick out of the dash and floats mid-air with few essential buttons catered on it.

Above it is an 11.6-inch touchscreen with the latest MMI interface. The latest in-car technology is the augmented reality heads-up display and the new-gen steering wheel controls. Also, Sonos is the new partner for the sound system, bringing in 508Watts of combined output.

Based on the versatile MEB platform, the Q4 E-Tron has a footprint of 4.59 metres, a turning radius of 10.2 metres, and a ground clearance of 180mm. There are multiple powertrain choices here. Starting with 35 E-Tron, there’s a 52kWh battery pack with 170bhp/310Nm of output. It can do 0-100kmph in nine seconds and has a range of 335 kilometres.

The 40 E-Tron pack has an 82kWh battery system and output of 204bhp/310Nm. The 0-100kmph comes up in 8.5 seconds and the range is claimed at 508 kilometres. The range-toping 50 E-Tron Quattro has a similar battery size but the output is raised to 300bhp and 460Nm sent to all four wheels.

It's capable of hitting 0-100kmph in 6.2 seconds with a top speed of 178kmph. There’s fast charger provision as well with up to 80 per cent of charge in 38 minutes.

Sales in the UK will commence in June with price ranging between 40,000-65,000 pounds. We could expect an Indian debut as well once Audi decides to bring in the EV line-up to our shores.