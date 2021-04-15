2021 Hyundai Aura reaches dealerships

-First update for the compact sedan since launch in 2020

-Cosmetic updates and changes in the feature list

-No changes in powertrain options

The 2021 Hyundai Aura has been spotted at dealerships ahead of a possible launch in the coming weeks. This is the first major update for the compact sedan since its launch in 2020and it will come with some cosmetic updates as well as changes to the feature list.

The biggest exterior change will be a rear spoiler to give the sub-four metre sedan a sporty appearance. This is expected to be common for all variants except the base-spec E variant. Hyundai is also expected to rejig some of the features across the range with one confirmation being that the top-spec SX and SX (O) trims will not get the Arkamys sound system. We instead expect Hyundai to offer a Bose system as has been the norm on models above the Aura in recent times. We have detailed the changes in a separate story and you can read about that here.

The Aura will continue with its 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre diesel and 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol in terms of powertrains. When launched, the updated Aura will continue to rival cars like the Ford Aspire, Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze.

Source