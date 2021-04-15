New-gen Honda Civic officially revealed ahead of 28 April premiere

- To debut on 28 April

- To feature a revamped exterior and modernised cabin

Honda has released the first image of the production-ready 2022 Civic sedan. Slated to be revealed on 28 April globally, the carmaker showcased the prototype back in November 2020, details of which can be read here.

The sole image of the upcoming Civic looks nearly the same as the showcased model barring a handful of exterior changes. The fascia gets the redesigned two-slat front grille with sleeker LED headlights and integrated eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs. While the shape of the lower grille is retained, the production-ready model lets go of the gloss black finish.

Other visible changes are the fog lamps, body-coloured ORVMs, and a sunroof. The prototype’s all-black alloy wheels are now swapped for a two-tone finish, and the window line, as well as side body skirting, can also be seen with a chrome border. The image does not reveal the rear profile of the car. However, we expect the changes to be subtle and largely in line with the displayed model.

Honda has not divulged any details as to the interior. Based on the sketch design shared by the carmaker in November, the interiors look revamped with centre-placed horizontal disguised air vents, an updated free-standing nine-inch infotainment system, and an all-digital driver’s display.

The Japanese car manufacturer is tight-lipped about the powertrain options on the new Civic which shall come to light only when the sedan is premiered on 28 April. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates.