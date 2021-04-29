CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New-gen Honda Civic revealed in full; gets newer tech and safety features

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    887 Views
    New-gen Honda Civic revealed in full; gets newer tech and safety features

    -         This is the 11th generation model of the sedan

    -         Bigger yet more efficient than before

    Honda showcased the new-gen Civic in the prototype guise last November and dropped a single image of the production model a few weeks back. Now, the Japanese carmaker has revealed all there is to know about the 11th generation Civic which is bigger, more advance, more fuel-efficient and laden with new-gen tech under the skin.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of styling, the 2022 Civic appears to have matured over the outgoing generation adopting a proper three-box design. It is said to have taken cues from the earlier generation of the Civic. Apart from that, the new model is also bigger, more streamlined with sharp creases, a low slung nose, and minimal sheet metal work and a large, wraparound, unattractive-looking tail lamp design. What’s more, there are eight paint options for the new Civic.

    Dashboard

    We saw the new interior design direction of Honda and the cabin of the Civic is a step towards that. There’s a seven-inch all-digital driver’s display borrowed from the Accord while the higher trims get a larger 10.2-inch LCD panel. On the centre console is a floating nine-inch touchscreen and there are a plethora of physical buttons still present. First for the Civic is a 12-speaker Bose sound system. Other features include Android Auto and Apple Carplay along with wireless charging.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the skin, the new Civic is claimed to have an eight per cent improvement in torsional rigidity and 13 per cent improvement in bending rigidity than before thus improving the ride, handling and NVH. It also uses lightweight materials like aluminium and HSS to keep the overall weight gain to the minimum despite the increase in dimension. The suspensions are upgraded too. The standard Honda Sensing suite of active safety and driver-assistive hardware is also present in their top-tier form.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of powertrain, the new-gen Civic gets a pair of four-cylinder petrol engines in the naturally-aspirated 2.0-litre or a turbocharged 1.5-litre guise. Both are paired with CVT as standard. These are a heavily reworked version of the well-used engine and thus claim to have better fuel efficiency than before. The 2.0-litre puts out 158bhp and 187Nm while the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol is good for 180bhp and 240Nm.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The new-gen Honda Civic is a successful model for the Japanese carmaker in America where it will go on sale first before making its way to other markets. We’ll have to wait and watch whether the 2022 Civic makes its way to India or not.

    Right Rear Three Quarter
    Honda Civic Image
    Honda Civic
    • Honda
    • Civic
    • Honda Civic
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BMW India hikes prices up to Rs 3.80 lakh of X7, X5, X1, and 3 Series
     Next 
    Volkswagen ID.4 GTX debuts with a sporty electric sub-brand

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.25 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New-gen Honda Civic revealed in full; gets newer tech and safety features