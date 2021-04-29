New-gen Honda Civic revealed in full; gets newer tech and safety features

- This is the 11th generation model of the sedan

- Bigger yet more efficient than before

Honda showcased the new-gen Civic in the prototype guise last November and dropped a single image of the production model a few weeks back. Now, the Japanese carmaker has revealed all there is to know about the 11th generation Civic which is bigger, more advance, more fuel-efficient and laden with new-gen tech under the skin.

In terms of styling, the 2022 Civic appears to have matured over the outgoing generation adopting a proper three-box design. It is said to have taken cues from the earlier generation of the Civic. Apart from that, the new model is also bigger, more streamlined with sharp creases, a low slung nose, and minimal sheet metal work and a large, wraparound, unattractive-looking tail lamp design. What’s more, there are eight paint options for the new Civic.

We saw the new interior design direction of Honda and the cabin of the Civic is a step towards that. There’s a seven-inch all-digital driver’s display borrowed from the Accord while the higher trims get a larger 10.2-inch LCD panel. On the centre console is a floating nine-inch touchscreen and there are a plethora of physical buttons still present. First for the Civic is a 12-speaker Bose sound system. Other features include Android Auto and Apple Carplay along with wireless charging.

Under the skin, the new Civic is claimed to have an eight per cent improvement in torsional rigidity and 13 per cent improvement in bending rigidity than before thus improving the ride, handling and NVH. It also uses lightweight materials like aluminium and HSS to keep the overall weight gain to the minimum despite the increase in dimension. The suspensions are upgraded too. The standard Honda Sensing suite of active safety and driver-assistive hardware is also present in their top-tier form.

In terms of powertrain, the new-gen Civic gets a pair of four-cylinder petrol engines in the naturally-aspirated 2.0-litre or a turbocharged 1.5-litre guise. Both are paired with CVT as standard. These are a heavily reworked version of the well-used engine and thus claim to have better fuel efficiency than before. The 2.0-litre puts out 158bhp and 187Nm while the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol is good for 180bhp and 240Nm.

The new-gen Honda Civic is a successful model for the Japanese carmaker in America where it will go on sale first before making its way to other markets. We’ll have to wait and watch whether the 2022 Civic makes its way to India or not.