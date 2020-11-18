Next-gen Honda Civic prototype breaks cover internationally

-The 11th generation Honda Civic will be introduced initially in its sedan version

Honda has taken the wraps off the 11th generation of the Honda Civic prototype. The unveiled prototype looks almost like the production-ready model and could be launched in the automobile markets across the globe next year.

The model showcased by Honda is the sedan version of the Civic and we can expect the Type-R and the hatchback versions to be launched later by the end of next year. Coming to the prototype, the new Civic moves away from its bold and distinct design and now looks a lot more lighter and sophisticated. The A-pillar is pushed behind by two inches and the front looks lower and wider than the outgoing model. The front is redesigned for a thinner two-slat gloss black grille with sleeker LED head lights and LED DRLs. At the bottom are reworked bumpers with bigger air dams matching with the front grille.

The side profile of the new prototype looks simplified with a single crease line running below the window line fore-to-aft. The sloping roofline has been retained with a slightly uplifted quarter glass for giving a roomier feel to the cabin. Also, the OVRMs are now repositioned and mounted on the doors and the car sits on 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. Moving to the back, Honda has ditched the crab-claw like design for the tail lamps and fitted the new generation Civic with a more modest set of lights. Also, the bumper has been tweaked integrating the oval-shaped twin-exhaust tips.

Honda has not disclosed any details with respect to the interiors and the drivetrain options. However, as per the image shared by the company, the interiors look revamped with centre-placed horizontal disguised air vents, additional storage space, an updated free-standing nine-inch infotainment system replacing the old eight-inch unit. The partially digital instrument cluster is also likely to give way for an all-digital display.

The new-generation Civic will be introduced for the international markets in the first half of 2021 and will be followed later by the Type-R, hatchback and Si versions of the model. As for India, we could expect Honda to introduce the new Civic sometime next year. Available now in the country is the tenth generation Civic with both petrol and diesel options. The 1.8-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel motor with the former producing 140bhp/174Nm torque and the latter making 118bhp/300Nm. The petrol is paired to a CVT transmission while the diesel is available only with a six-speed manual gearbox.